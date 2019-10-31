close

Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee to star in a black comedy

Mumbai: "Made in Heaven" fame actor Arjun Mathur has teamed up with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee for a black comedy, titled "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

The film is being directed by Anshuman Jha and will go on floors in the UK in January next year.

Talking about his directorial debut movie, Anshuman said: "This is a 5 character film and each part is integral to the story. And requires actors. I am grateful to Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire, and excited to collaborate with them on a script which excites us all in equal measure."

"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is written by the award-winning writer of "Chauranga"- Bikas Mishra.

The film is touted as a dark comedy, which revolves around two couples and a pizza delivery boy.

 

