Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades enjoy their lunch date—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were recently spotted at Pali Village Cafe in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs and looked super cool in their comfort wear.

The dashing Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media sometime back and was showered with congratulatory messages from celeb friends.

Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Arjun wore a white tee and fitted pants. He complemented his look with black sunnies and a cap. Also, his salt and pepper beard makes him look dapper. One can easily spot the pregnancy glow on the face of gorgeous Gabriella, who wore comfortable track pants in blue with a white tee and grey long shrug.

The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 20 long years of the solid association went their separate ways. Arjun and wife Mehr Jessia have two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (14).