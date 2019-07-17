close

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal arrives at Mumbai hospital with heavily pregnant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal arrives at Mumbai hospital with heavily pregnant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal was on Wednesday spotted along with his heavily pregnant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades at Mumbai's HInduja Hopistal. It is expected that the couple are in hospital as Gabriella may deliver anytime soon. 

Also spotted at the hospital were Arjun's daughters from his first wife Mehr Jesia — Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

While Arjun was seen in a comfortable blue tee and joggers, Gabriella came dressed in a black tee and denim. 

Below are some of their pictures from the hospital:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In April this year, Arjun shared a picture with his girlfriend and announced that they were expecting their first child together. He had even stated in an interview that his daughters have accepted Gabriella as part of their family. 

The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. Although pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives, soaking in some sun were all over the internet. 

The actor was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 20 long years of solid association went their separate ways. 

