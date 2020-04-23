Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades stay put in Karjat with toddler son amid lockdown

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their toddler son Arik are in Karjat amid lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The actor in his recent interview with Mid-Day.com revealed why he prefers to stay put there as the pandemic has wreaked a havoc in Maharashtra.

Arjun Rampal told Mid-Day.com, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment."

"I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well. We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency", he added.

About his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who stay with former wife and supermodel Mehr Jessia in Mumbai, Arjun said, "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them."

In July last year, Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with a baby boy Arik.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in renowned director JP Dutta's multi-starrer war drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. Next, he will be seen in a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan' which is directed by Amitebdra Vats and written by Pooja Ballutia.