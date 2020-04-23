हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades stay put in Karjat with toddler son amid lockdown

In July last year, Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with a baby boy Arik.

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades stay put in Karjat with toddler son amid lockdown
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their toddler son Arik are in Karjat amid lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The actor in his recent interview with Mid-Day.com revealed why he prefers to stay put there as the pandemic has wreaked a havoc in Maharashtra. 

Arjun Rampal told Mid-Day.com, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment."

"I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well. We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency", he added.

About his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who stay with former wife and supermodel Mehr Jessia in Mumbai, Arjun said, "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them."

In July last year, Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with a baby boy Arik.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in renowned director JP Dutta's multi-starrer war drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. Next, he will be seen in a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan' which is directed by Amitebdra Vats and written by Pooja Ballutia.

 

Tags:
Arjun RampalGabriella Demetriadesarjun rampal sonKarjatCoronavirusCOVID-19Pandemicarjun rampal girlfriend
Next
Story

Singer Neha Kakkar's 'Move On Challenge' to get over ex-boyfriends creates a storm online - Watch

Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M25S

DNA: Monks are unsafe in our nation? Watch analysis