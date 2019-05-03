close

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades go twinning in white—Pics

Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor Arjun Rampal and preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were recently spotted in Bandra where they had gone visiting a clinic, reportedly.

The duo went twinning in white and was clicked by the shutterbugs. They walked hand-in-hand and posed for pictures before getting inside the car.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Arjun had recently announced model-designer girlfriend Gabriella's pregnancy on social media and received congratulatory wishes poured from the celeb fraternity. The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 20 long years of the solid association went their separate ways. Arjun and wife Mehr Jessia have two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (14).

 

