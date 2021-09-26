Arjun Rampal releases statement after NCB arrested his girlfriend’s brother in drug case, calls himself and partner law-abiding citizens

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday (September 25) after drugs were recovered from his possession in Goa. Arjun, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film in London, has released a statement requesting the media not to drag his name in the controversy.

“Dear Friends ,Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever,” wrote the 48 years old.

Calling himself and his partner Gabriella law-abiding citizens, Arjun further wrote, “As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person”.

The actor urged the media to refrain from using his name in the controversy. “I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with,” requested the actor.

The actor concluded his note by showing full faith in the judiciary of the country and wrote, “I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters. Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard”.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are in a live-in relationship and have a two year old son Arik Rampal. The actor was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2019 and has two daughters with her - Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.