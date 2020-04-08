Arjun Rampal’s birthday post for ‘jaan’ Gabriella Demetriades is all things love

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal had the sweetest birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who turned 33 on Wednesday. He shared a loved-up picture of himself with his ‘jaan’ and promised to have a big birthday bash soon. It shows Arjun hugging Gabriella from behind and she smiles for the perfect frame. “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you,” read Arjun’s caption for his lady love.

Take a look:

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for over a few years now and are parents to a son named Arik. He was born in August 2019. Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress. She owns a fashion label too.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters together - Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in November 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen JP Dutta's multi-starrer war-drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. He has also signed up for a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan', directed by Amitebdra Vats. He made his digital debut with the web-series 'The Final Call' in 2019.