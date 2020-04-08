हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal’s birthday post for ‘jaan’ Gabriella Demetriades is all things love

Arjun shared a loved-up picture of himself with Gabriella Demetriades and promised to have a big birthday bash soon.

Arjun Rampal’s birthday post for ‘jaan’ Gabriella Demetriades is all things love
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rampal72

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal had the sweetest birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who turned 33 on Wednesday. He shared a loved-up picture of himself with his ‘jaan’ and promised to have a big birthday bash soon. It shows Arjun hugging Gabriella from behind and she smiles for the perfect frame. “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you,” read Arjun’s caption for his lady love.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for over a few years now and are parents to a son named Arik. He was born in August 2019. Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress. She owns a fashion label too.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters together - Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in November 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen JP Dutta's multi-starrer war-drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. He has also signed up for a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan', directed by Amitebdra Vats. He made his digital debut with the web-series 'The Final Call' in 2019.

Tags:
Arjun RampalGabriella DemetriadesGabriella Demetriades birthayArjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriades
Next
Story

After daughters Shaza and Zoa, film producer Karim Morani also tests positive for coronavirus

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, APRIL 08, 2020