Arjun Rampal shares Goa memories with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal recently took a trip down the memory lane to share a lovely picture from his recent vacation in Goa. The picture features him with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their 'camera shy' son Arik. The actor can be seen holding baby Arik while Gabriella takes the sun-kissed selfie. "Camera shy #memories #Goa," is how Arjun captioned the photo, which Gabriella and several of his fans heart.

Take a look:

Both Arjun and Gabriella have refrained from showing Arik's face to the world. The photos of baby Arik on the couple's respective Instagram profiles don't reveal how he looks. Arik was born to Arjun and Gabriella in August 2019.

Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress. She and Arjun started dating over a year ago and have been inseparable since then. The couple is spotted together in most of B-Town parties and events.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in November 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen JP Dutta's multi-starrer war-drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. He has also signed up for a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan', directed by Amitebdra Vats. He also made his digital debut Arjun with the web-series 'The Final Call' in 2019.