हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal shares Goa memories with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik

Arik was born to Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades in August 2019. The couple started dating in 2018.

Arjun Rampal shares Goa memories with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rampal72

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal recently took a trip down the memory lane to share a lovely picture from his recent vacation in Goa. The picture features him with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their 'camera shy' son Arik. The actor can be seen holding baby Arik while Gabriella takes the sun-kissed selfie. "Camera shy #memories #Goa," is how Arjun captioned the photo, which Gabriella and several of his fans heart. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Camera shy  #memories #goa

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Both Arjun and Gabriella have refrained from showing Arik's face to the world. The photos of baby Arik on the couple's respective Instagram profiles don't reveal how he looks. Arik was born to Arjun and Gabriella in August 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020 #goa #unwind

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday’s 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress. She and Arjun started dating over a year ago and have been inseparable since then. The couple is spotted together in most of B-Town parties and events.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters Maahika and Myra. The ex-couple separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in November 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen JP Dutta's multi-starrer war-drama 'Paltan' and is currently working on 'Nastik' by Shailesh Varma. He has also signed up for a supernatural thriller 'Anjaan', directed by Amitebdra Vats. He also made his digital debut Arjun with the web-series 'The Final Call' in 2019. 

Tags:
Arjun RampalGabriella DemetriadesArjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriadesarjun rampal Gabriella Demetriades son arik
Next
Story

Here's why Robert Pattinson feared losing out on Batman role

Must Watch

PT2M

Sharjeel will be brought back to Delhi