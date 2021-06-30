हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal shares photos of girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wearing his shirt

Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Wednesday to share photographs of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wearing his shirt. In the photos shared on Instagram, Gabriella can be seen walking down a street with her son Arik in a pram.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal took to social media on Wednesday to share photographs of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wearing his shirt. In the photos shared on Instagram, Gabriella can be seen walking down a street with her son Arik in a pram.

"When she borrows my shirt to take our son out for a stroll," Arjun wrote along with the photos.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

The actor is currently on a holiday in Budapest along with Gabriella and their son. Informing about the trip, Arjun recently shared in an Instagram post: "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work."

On the work front, Arjun features as the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film "Dhaakad" also starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The actor recently coloured his hair in platinum blonde shade to look the part.

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon" directed by Ramesh Thete.

