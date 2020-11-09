Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raid at home, asked to join investigation

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Arjun Rampal after a raid was conducted at his home on Monday. As per sources, the search began at 7 am today and at three places in Mumbai - Andheri, Khar, and Bandra - which includes his residence and office.

The NCB raid was carried out for almost 8 hours, after which he was summoned and has been asked to join the investigation on November 11. The anti-drug agency has seized the actor's iPad, few mobile phones and a laptop, apart from some other electronic gadgets.

The development comes just a day after film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home was searched by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, after which his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested and he was summoned for questioning.

The NCB sleuths seized 10 grams of ganja from Firoz Nadiadwala's premises, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, last month the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother, in a drugs case.

The NCB is cracking down on Bollywood's alleged drug links that came to the fore after Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.