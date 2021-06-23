हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal's Budapest vacay with girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik looks picture perfect!

The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Dhaakad". In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Arjun Rampal&#039;s Budapest vacay with girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik looks picture perfect!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photographs from his vacation in Budapest, Hungary, with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

The actor says he wants to enjoy quality time with his family before resuming work for his upcoming film "Dhaakad".

"Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad," the actor captioned his photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun has been grabbing eyeballs with his latest platinum blonde hair colour. The actor recently shared photographs on social media flaunting his latest avatar, which has been created for the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Dhaakad". In the film, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon". The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar. Sunny Leone makes an appearance in the film, too.

 

Tags:
Arjun RampalBudapest vacaygabriellaarjun rampal sonArik
