Arjun remembers ‘maa’ Mona Kapoor, says ‘I got an angel watching over me’

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is often seen sharing pictures and memories with his late mother Mona Kapoor has now shared a post remembering his maa. 

Arjun remembers ‘maa’ Mona Kapoor, says ‘I got an angel watching over me’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is often seen sharing pictures and memories with his late mother Mona Kapoor has now shared a post remembering his maa. 

In the nostalgic post, he shared a picture of himself on his Instagram post where he can be seen looking at the sky with a little smile on his face.

He penned the caption about how he knows that there is an "angel" watching over him, referring to his late mother who passed away in 2012, battling cancer.

"I always look up and smile cause I know I got an angel watching over me. Love you Maa keep taking care of me please," he wrote.

 

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor dropped a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

Mona was Boney Kapoor's first wife before the filmmaker married Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. Boney and Mona got divorced in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Kuttey' in the pipeline.

