NEW DELHI: Filmmaker and actor Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli died on Friday (Nov 23) at the age of 93. As per a report by News18, the veteran filmmaker died succumbed to a heart attack this morning. Kohli has been associated with movies since 1963 when he directed his first film 'Sapni', a Punjabi film starring Prem Chopra in lead.

As per the portal, Kohli had gone to take a shower this morning and when he didn't come out of the bathroom, his son Armaan Kohli broke the door and found him lying on the floor. Rajkumar was immediately rushed to a hospital and was later declared dead by doctors.

As per the report, his last rites will be held on Friday.

RAJKUMAR KOHLI

Born in 1930, Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as the 1966 movie 'Dulla Bhatti' and the 1970s film 'Lootera' starring Dara Singh. Other notable films included Reena Roy-Sunil Dutt's 'Nagin' (1976), 'Jaani Dushman' (1979), 'Badle Ki Aag', 'Naukar Biwi Ka' and 'Raaj Tilak' (1984). His films frequently featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.

RAJKUMAR KOHLI-ARMAAN KOHLI'S COLLABORATION

In the early 1990s, Rajkumar Kohli introduced his son Armaan Kohli in the multi-starrer action film 'Virodhi' (1992). He directed his son again in 'Aulad Ke Dushman' (1993) and 'Qahar' (1997).



JAANI DUSHMAN: EK ANOKHI KAHANI

After a hiatus, he returned in 2002 and relaunched his son in another film in the style of his classic 1970s films 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman' titled 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani'.



His last film was 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' which starred actors like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi and Sharad Kapoor. Manisha and Armaan Kohli played the main antagonists in the film. The film was Armaan Kohli's comeback film where he was reintroduced with a new name Munish Kohli.

Before release, 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' created huge hype due to the use of various special effects, uncommon for the industry at the time, and this film marked Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's first film together who were two of the biggest action heroes of the last decade.

However, upon release it was a box office disaster and was heavily criticised.

After his Bollywood career failed to take off, Armaan had participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 7' in 2013. He was one of the popular contestants on the show, and was often called out for his aggression. During his stint He became a household name during his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show.