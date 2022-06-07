हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik collaborates with Ed Sheeran for new version of '2Step'

Singer Armaan Malik has joined hands with international artist Ed Sheeran for a new version of the song '2Step'.

Armaan Malik collaborates with Ed Sheeran for new version of &#039;2Step&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Singer Armaan Malik has joined hands with international artist Ed Sheeran for a new version of the song '2Step'.

Taking to Twitter, Armaan shared the update with his fans and followers.

He said, "I'm beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I'm a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

He added, "This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!"

The original version of the song was released in 2021 as part of Ed Sheeran's 2021 album Equal. 

