Armaan Malik Submits ‘Always’ For Grammy Consideration: Says 'Feels Like A Dream Come True'

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, known as the Prince of Pop, is taking a significant step in his musical journey by submitting his latest single, 'Always,' for Grammy consideration. This collaboration with English singer-songwriter Calum Scott aims to unite diverse musical sensibilities and has been submitted for three esteemed categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

The track, which beautifully combines Malik's enchanting vocals with Scott's powerful and emotive delivery, has resonated with audiences worldwide. As both artists await the Recording Academy's decision, they are hopeful that 'Always' will find its place among the nominated works, marking a milestone in their careers.

Armaan Malik has previously won the MTV EMA award twice and has been steadily carving out a reputation as an international artist. His collaboration with Scott on 'Always' exemplifies his ability to create music that transcends borders, merging their unique styles into a heartfelt pop ballad centered on timeless love. The emotional richness and melodic harmony of the song position it as a strong contender for recognition at the Grammys.

Expressing his excitement, Malik said, "Submitting 'Always,' my collaboration with Calum Scott, for three major Grammy categories is a monumental moment in itself. As an Indian musician, it’s been a long journey to even reach this point, and taking this step truly feels like a dream. I’m incredibly proud of our song, and the opportunity for it to be recognized on music’s biggest stage means the world to me. I genuinely believe it has the potential to compete at that level, so here’s hoping for the best—over to God and the esteemed Recording Academy voters!"

As Grammy submissions undergo review, fans are eagerly anticipating news of whether 'Always' will be shortlisted. Regardless of the outcome, this submission underscores the remarkable strides Malik has made in placing Indian music on the global map, following the success of his previous hits like 'You,' 'Control,' and 'Echo.'