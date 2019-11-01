Arnold Schwarzenegger on action genre: We can entertain people better now

Seoul: Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to action -- that too with the sixth instalment of the "Terminator" franchise, which has defined his career trajectory over 35 years now.

James Cameron's directorial, "The Terminator", was released in October 1984. The film went onto become a blockbuster and transformed former bodybuilder Schwarzenegger into a cinematic icon, and since then the Hollywood icon has never looked back.

With the sixth film in the series, "Terminator: Dark Fate", releasing on November 1, Schwarzenegger opened up on the evolution of action cinema -- especially the "Terminator" films -- over the years.

"From a look point of view, I think everything is the same. You still have to come very prepared to the set, you still have to train, you still have to work with the weapons, you still have to know the training and all that stuff. From the Terminator point of view, you still have to fight with the machine, like it was in 1984," Schwarzenegger said, while interacting with IANS and other media outlets.

"What actually has changed is that you can entertain people better now. When your stunts and physical action run out, you can then add visual effects. I think technology has changed in a way that it benefits viewers and fans," he added.

The 1991 sequel, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is still the highest-grossing part in the series, having raked in $520 million at the worldwide box office.

Asked if he expects the same from "Terminator: Dark Fate", Schwarzenegger laughed. "I don't expect... You cant. It's like the same thing during politicial campaign and elections. You never know how the result will turned out to be. So I am not going to speculate, and I really do not believe in numbers," he said.

Directed by Tim Miller, "Terminator: Dark Fate" is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.