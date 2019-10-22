close

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger refutes 'fake news' about India trip in Nov

Arnold was in India in 2014. 

Seoul: Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has refuted rumours that he will be in India in the month of November and termed such reports as "fake news".

Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outlets have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional bodybuilder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

"I am not coming to India this year. It's a fake news. I don't have time right now. I always love to come to India. Whenever I get the time, I will pay a visit for sure," Arnold said, while interacting with IANS and other media personnels here.

Arnold was in India in 2014. He had attended the audio launch of Tamil blockbuster "I" in Chennai back then.

Recalling his last trip to India, he shared that he is fond of "Indian food".

The 72-year-old is all set to return on the big screen in the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate", sixth instalment in the sci-fi action thriller franchise. He reunites with filmmaker James Cameron and actress Linda Hamilton after 28 years in the film.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" is scheduled to release in India on November 1.

 

