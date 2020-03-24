Arshad Warsi: Pleased 'Asur' got such a great response

Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi is "extremely pleased" that audiences loved his digital debut show, "Asur", and says he is grateful to his "loyal fans" who have supported him throughout his career.

"I'm extremely pleased to hear that my digital debut, ‘Asur' has been receiving such a great response from the audience, as well from my friends and family," Arshad said.

"In a day and age when web series are so popular, it is a great feeling that ‘Asur' is one of the few shows that has been winning the hearts of millions and I was so kicked to see a review of 9.1 on IMDb. This wouldn't have been possible without my fantastic co-cast and crew. Playing the character of Dhananjay Rajpoot was a great experience and I would like to thank the streaming service for giving me this platform to prove my versatility as an actor. And of course, grateful to my loyal fans who have supported me throughout my career," he added.

Arshad's digital debut series "Asur" is a psychological thriller that streams on Voot Select. The series showcases the conflict between good and bad. The show takes the audience on a journey of two opposing worlds -- forensic science on the one hand and the mysteries of Indian mythology on the other.