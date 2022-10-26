Arslan Goni wishes girlfriend Sussanne Khan with love-filled video message, watch

NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan turned a year older on Wednesday (October 26). Her friend and close ones showered their love on her and expressed her feeling through a post this morning. Her boyfriend Arslan Goni wished her in most sweetest manner. He dropped a video featuring Sussanne amidst the snow from one of their vacations.

He captioned the video as 'Happy Happy birthday my love."

Arslan's cousin Aly Goni also dropped a photo featuring her with her beau and greeted her with birthday wish. He wrote, "Happy birthday su god bless bless you with lotsss of happiness in life."

Sussanne shared a picture with her sons and wrote, "So scared of getting older. I'm only good at being young….So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say..life has just begun… o will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour… #Nevergonnastopthistrain #olderbutyounger P.S Thankyou Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me 'Me' #CountingmyGraces #renegotiatedwithLife."

There are rumours of couple considering tying the knot. However, neither Sussanne nor Arslan ever confirmed the reports.

On April 2022, Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official after they were spotted holding hands at the parking area of the Mumbai airport. Sussane was seen smiling at the paparazzi as they walked together towards their car. While they have not officially released a statement on their relationship, their social media PDAs, dinner dates and outings speak volumes about their love affair.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan, who were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, got divorced in 2014, after 14 years of their marriage. They continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons. The news of their separation had comeas a bolt from the blue for their fans.