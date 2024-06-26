Arti Singh Gets Trolled For Wearing Bold Outfits On Her Vacation With Hubby Dipak Chauhan

New Delhi: Arti Singh has been on a vacation spree ever since her marriage with businessman Dipak Chauhan. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has shared all her vacation deets with stunning pictures and videos. While these pictures and videos of Arti Singh have brought her backlash due to the choice of her outfits. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video in a stunning white see-through outfit and she is getting mercilessly trolled for the same. Many haters dropped nasty comments on Arti Singh's video and this indeed shows how the celebs are the most prone to be trolled and badly criticised when they bring out their personal life in the open.

Watch the video of Arti Singh from her vacation with hubby Dipak Chauhan.

One user commented, "After marriage kuch b pehen rahi he kuch b kar rahi he". Another user called her vulgar, "Wow you are vulgur day by day". One more user commented, "Isi liye kehte h budhape me Shadi mt kro dimag ka adha santoolan kho chuki h".

The pictures and videos dropped by Arti Singh only show that the diva is extremely happy and this is how the woman looks when she gets married to the right man at the right time. Arti Singh was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Arti Singh's sister-in-law and former actress Kashmeera Shah had expressed her desire to see Arti get married to Sidharth.

Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan last month and it was one helluva affair and she looked the most gorgeous bride.