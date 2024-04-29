Advertisement
ARTI SINGH

Arti Singh Shares A Glimpse Of Her Special Day With 'Most Special People'

Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures, in which she could be seen wearing a red bridal lehenga.

 

Arti Singh Shares A Glimpse Of Her Special Day With 'Most Special People' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Arti Singh, who recently tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan, on Monday dropped some pictures from her wedding day, giving a peek into the special people in her life.

Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures, in which she could be seen wearing a red bridal lehenga. 

The snaps show her mother Geeta Singh, brother and actor Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and other family members.

The post is captioned: "The special day with my most special people... my pillars #DipakKiArti."

Arti married Dipak on April 25 at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai. 

Arti, who was the fourth runner-up in ‘Bigg Boss 13', is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'. 

