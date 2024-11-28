Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Watches The Sabarmati Report Applauds Team For 'Shedding Light On The Truth'

New Delhi:The Sabarmati Report strikes a chord Nationwide with its powerful storytelling, Leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Beyond the audience and critic's appreciation, the film has also received strong support from the government.

Earlier, The Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Honorable Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, have acknowledged the film for courageously revealing the truth. Additionally, the film has been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Moreover, CM of Goa Pramod Sawant has also shown interest in making the film tax free. Apart from the CM, Ex I&B Minister Anurag Thakur also acknowledged the film.

Now, the honorable CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu also watched the film and acknowledged the film for bringing significant historical events to the forefront for everyone to witness.

He took to his social media handle and applauds The Sabarmati Report team.

"Watched #TheSabarmatiReport movie, a thought-provoking and deeply impactful film that sheds light on one of the most significant events in India’s history.

Truth has its way of emerging, and it is heartening to see the movie bringing significant historical events to the forefront for everyone to witness.

A false narrative can only stand temporarily, but facts endure.

Congratulations to the team for shedding light on the truth and inspiring meaningful discussions."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.