Aryan Khan Arrives To Attend Ananya Panday’s CTRL Premiere

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday of the make headlines a sit has been speculated that the two do not share a treat home and there have been several occasions where Aryan was seen ignoring Ananya and it only fuelled the rumours. But seems like these are just baseless speculations as the superstar's son Aryan Khan was spotted along with his sister Suhana Khan making his way to attend the special screening of Ananya's film CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Watch the video of Aryan Khan making a special appearance to attend the special screening of Ananya Panday's CTRL.

Aryan Khan was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with blue denims and the fans are raving about his looks and how. Indeed, Aryan is one of the most handsome looking star kids in the town. Aryan Khan was seen along with his sister Suhana Khan and they both have major sibling goals.

Ananya shares a great bond with Suhana as they are childhood besties, while taking about Aryan, she had admitted on having a crush on the superstar's son. Ananya will also be seen making a guest appearance on Aryan Khan's debut web series Stardom, the superstar boy will be seen making an entry in the industry as a director and the actors who have worked with him are all praise about his humble upbringing.