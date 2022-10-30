Aryan Khan carries kohl-rimmed eyes with blood splash, Navya Naveli turns into Jasmine at Orry's Halloween bash: PICS

NEW DELHI: Days after B-town celebrities got over with Diwali parties, the Gen-X attended another bash in the city and had a blast together under one roof in Mumbai on Saturday night. Almost everybody was dressed as an onscreen character or one from the books for the party. The party was thrown by none other than socialite and Janhvi Kapoor's good friend-rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Among those who were spotted at the bash were Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, Navya Naveli Nanda and others.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was seen sporting Jasmine-inspired blue costume and also carried a tiara.

Shanaya Kapoor was also seen in a princess look, in a short white frock paired with matching gloves and shoes. She too wore a crown and reminded of the Frog Princess with her look.

Sara Ali Khan was seen in a tube-embellished top and black mini skirt with black boots, and sported curls.

Ananya Panday took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's Poo avatar from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was seen carrying a short pink top which she teamed with a nude-coloured mini skirt.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut with 'Tadap' in 2021, was seen carrying a soldier look, complete with weapons. His girlfriend Tania Shroff was seen in a pink bodysuit.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan made a grand entry as he arrived at the Halloween bash in a devil-may-care look.

Aryan was just spotted at a halloween party _#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/a6xIAAy60n — Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankfanpage21) October 29, 2022

He sported kohled-rimmed eyes with a splash of blood. He donned a black distressed tee and denim which he teamed with black-silver jacket. His security personnel tried to cover him from photographers with an umbrella.

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Orry, who hosted the bash, was also captured by the shutterbugs.

He was seen carrying a fake gun and a hand with his look.