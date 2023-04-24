topStoriesenglish2598657
Aryan Khan Directs Dad Shah Rukh Khan In His Debut Ad Film For His Own Clothing Brand- Watch

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut as he shot his first ad film for his luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL. The video also features Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

New Delhi: As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take the legacy ahead. Now in his first big step, Aryan Khan shot his first ad with which he made his directorial debut. The video also features a glimpse of his father Shah Rukh Khan. 

Recently, Aryan Khan shared a video on his social media teasing fans about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. As we can see some cool glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan in the short video, Aryan just boosted the excitement to watch the entire ad in the coming 24 hours. It's indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project.  

Sharing the pictures with his team on social media, Aryan has earlier written, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…” Proud dad Shah Rukh Khan also took to Instagram and shared the teaser. Fans could not control their excitement as they saw a glimpse of their favorite actor being directed by his son and took to the comments section to share their joy. “when these 24 hours will end,” a user commented. “What a moment Best wishes ... can't wait,” another user added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@aryan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@aryan)

Previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in YRF’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will next be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. 

