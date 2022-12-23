Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy stun in black outfits at Mohit Rai's star-studded birthday bash

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his debut as a writer, seems to be taking time out to spend with his friends and socialising with B-Town people. The popular star kid may not be much active on social media and rarely shares any update with his fans, but he has been lately captured stepping out in the city and meeting people. On Thursday, Aryan was spotted at a famous restaurant in Khar as he stepped out to attend the birthday bash of the famous stylist Mohit Rai. Several other celebrities who were also papped at the event were Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar, Sonakshi Singh, Disha Patani with her friend, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor and others.

It appeared that the birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai was a black theme as mostly all the celebs who turned up for the party were either dressed in black or black-white outfits. Aryan Khan looked apper as always in a stylish black hooded jacket that he opted with a lilac tee. He also wore his statement chain to complete his look.

B-Town bombshell Disha Patani turned up the heat once again as she arrived at the party with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic. Disha looked ravishing in a black cut-out dress that she wore with a furry stole. She had styled her hair in light curls.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked stunning in an elegant black-and-white gown at Mohit Rai's birthday bash. She posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Other celebs who were also papped at the birthday party were Sonakshi Sinha, Akansha Ranjan, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudhary, Mouni Roy among others. Take a look at their videos shared by Viral Bhayani:

Talking about Mohit Rai, he is regarded as the new age celebrity in the country, who has worked with several A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty among others.