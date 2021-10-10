हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan drug case: 2nd arrest of a foreigner made by the NCB

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde will move the Sessions Court for bail of Shah Rukh Khan's son on Monday.

Aryan Khan drug case: 2nd arrest of a foreigner made by the NCB
ANI

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a second foreign national in the Mumbai Cruise rave party case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. This is the 20th arrest overall in the matter.

The NCB on October 2 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others  Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Friday (October 8) rejected the bail plea of the 23-year-old. The star kid has been kept in the quarantine cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Although his RT-PCR report has come out to be negative, as per jail authorities, a new accused has to be kept in a quarantine cell for at least seven days.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, while defending his client had argued to the court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

It is reported that Satish Maneshinde will move the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.

