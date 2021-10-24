Aryan Khan drug case witness claims NCB Sameer Wankhede demanded Rs 8 crore from SRK to release son in drugs case

New Delhi: In a recent twist on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case, one of the witnesses has claimed collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi -- the alleged private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. The witness is KP Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail. According to the driver Sameer Wankhede demanded whopping Rs 8 crore fromShah Rukh Khan to release his son in the drugs case. Mr Wankhede has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would give "a fitting reply".

According to the NDTV, In an affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, he claimed that he was present in a car and heard KP Gosavi speak to one Sam D'Souza of an 18 crore deal, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. He further claimed that he had himself received the cash from KP Gosavi that had to be handed over to Sam D'Souza.

“The man -- who is the first of the nine witnesses the agency named in a press release on October 6 -- said Mr Gosavi has gone missing and he feared for his life and liberty, which was why he filed the affidavit. A lookout notice has been issued against KP Gosavi,” reported NDTV.

It further claimed that in the affidavit, Prabhakar Sail claimed that he was asked to identify some of the people boarding the cruise ship on October 2. He also mentioned that he was sent a series of photographs on WhatsApp to help with the identification.

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Prabhakar Sail also said that after Aryan Khan and the others were taken to the NCB office, he was asked by Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede to sign some blank papers.

He later claimed to have reached Lower Parel where a money transfer was discussed. "Till such time we reached Lower Parel KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb of 25 crores and let's settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede," the affidavit accessed by NDTV claimed.