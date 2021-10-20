हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan drugs case: Top 10 updates which explain how Shah Rukh Khan's son landed in jail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing will continue today and the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) will announce its verdict. The star son is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail besides other accused as well. 

Aryan Khan drugs case: Top 10 updates which explain how Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son landed in jail
Pic Courtesy: PTI photo

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing will continue today and the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) will announce its verdict. The star son is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail besides other accused as well. 

Along with Aryan, two other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have sought bail from the court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Here are the 10 BIG updates in the Aryan Khan case so far: 

1.  Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard today in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court. 

2. The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) will announce its verdict. 

3. He was arrested in an alleged cruise party drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021.

4. An NCB team busted a rave drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

5. No substance found on Aryan Khan, states his lawyer.

6. Allegations levelled by NCB baseless: Aryan Khan's counsel.

7. Drugs found from Arbaaz Merchant, who is Aryan's friend: NCB

8. Arbaaz said he got drugs for Aryan Khan: NCB tells court

9. WhatsApp chats hint at Aryan Khan's involvement in drugs scandal: NCB

10. If Aryan gets bail, tampering of evidence and influencing the witnesses, in this case, is possible: NCB

 

