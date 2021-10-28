हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan bail

Aryan Khan granted bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan hail Bombay High Court decision

Aryan Khan and the other two accused, including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have been granted bail over 20 days after their arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

File Photo

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family and fans, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai drugs on cruise case. The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday, i.e. on October 29. 

Aryan and the other two accused have been granted bail over 20 days after their arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. According to Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai, all the three accused will be released either by tomorrow or by Saturday (October 30).  "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said. 

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. 

Meanwhile, reactions from Bollywood celebrities started to pour in as soon as the court granted the bail to Aryan Khan. Actor Sonu Sood shared a story on his Instagram, that read, "Samay jab nyay karta hai tab gawaaho ki jarurat nahi padti."

R Madhavan too shared a story on his Instagram account, writing, "Thank God. As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive thing  happen." 

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. 

