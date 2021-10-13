‘Aryan Khan is targetted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son’: Shatrugan Sinha on star kid arrest by NCB

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shatrugan Sinha has extended his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Without mincing his words, the veteran actor and politician said that Aryan Khan is targetted as he is SRK’s son and it has given people, ‘a chance to settle scores with the actor.’ Shatrugan also points out that no drugs were recovered from Aryan’s possession.

“Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only,” Shatrugan told ETimes.

On being asked if it is Shah Rukh’s Muslim identity that has caused the trouble, the veteran actor does not agree. “We cannot say that it’s his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution,” he said.

Shatrugan Sinha also questioned the investigation and asked why Aryan is still behind bars despite no drugs recovered from him. “We also know they haven’t found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren’t the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these kinds of cases.”

The veteran actor also called the film industry people a ‘bunch of scared folks’ as they are afraid to speak on issues. “Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it's the other person’s problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks. Just like the godi media they are godi kalakars.”

The NCB on October 2 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.