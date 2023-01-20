Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya; Bollywood under one roof for high profile engagement party!

New Delhi: Last night saw the who's who of the industry under one roof, celebrating the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia, Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ananya Panday, and Arjun Kapoor - almost the entire Bollywood was seen dressed in their best to grace the occasion. They also posed for the photo-op.

Dapper-looking Aryan Khan posed with mom Gauri Khan, who looked stunning in a silver embellished lehenga-choli. Salman Khan came with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and posed for paps. Katrina also happily stood for the photo-op and smiled her way to the venue. The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi were clicked in traditional wear and looked simply stunning. Check out the videos:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came with her daughter Aaradhya dressed in Indian attire. The mom-daughter duo posed for the cams and looked gorgeous. Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone grabbed attention with their entry, looking drop-dead gorgeous. Deepika wore a red saree, with her hair tied into a low bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, was seen in a dark blue sherwani.

Other celebs spotted at the event included Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, and Orhan Awatramani among others.

Anant and Radhika had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.