Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan looks dapper in black, poses for first time since arrest in drugs case: WATCH

While Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan skipped the birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta held last night, mother-son duo Gauri and Aryan Khan were spotted at the event and looked super stylish in black. 

Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest child Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the town and has been making girls go weak on their knees with their killer looks. However, like other celebs' kids, Aryan is known to be a camera-shy person and rarely poses for the mediapersons. 

It is not always that paparazzi get to click him, and when it happens, it becomes no less than a treat for his fans.

On Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. A number of celebrities from the tinsel town graced the event. Also spotted was Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan.

The mother-son duo twinned in black and stunned with their appearances. 

Gauri was seen in a black maxi dress that came with a stylish cut at the waist. She teamed the outfit with black and white shoes. She let her hair loose. 

Aryan Khan looked absolutely dapper in a black suit which he teamed with a white shirt. This is the first time Aryan posed for the cameras since his arrest in a drugs seizure case. 

On the other hand, Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan skipped the party. As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Spain where he has been shooting for his upcoming film 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The event was a star-studded bash attended by B-Town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Adar Jain, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others. 

Speaking of Aryan Khan, it is reported that he is not ready to face the camera yet and will write scripts for an OTT platform and a feature film. According to Pinkvilla, Aryan is purportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. As per Pinkvilla sources, Aryan is purportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhanan Khan is more eager to face the camera, unlike her brother, and will reportedly be seen in an upcoming web series to be released on streaming giant Netflix.
 

 

