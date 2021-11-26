Aryan Khan marks 4th weekly attendance at NCB office in drugs case

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Friday (November 26) marking his fourth weekly presence as per his bail requirements in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The star kid was seen dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants. A video of him outside the NCB office has been shared on social media by ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

Take a look at the video:

Last week, on November 20, the Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, had said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

As per a PTI report, the court said that perusal of the WhatsApp chats extracted from the phone of Aryan Khan shows that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused in the case have hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 in a drugs case. However, he was granted bail by Bombay HC on October 29.

According to ANI, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

(With agency inputs)

