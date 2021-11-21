हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Sanjay Gupta asks 'who compensates for what Aryan Khan went through' after Bombay HC bail order

Director Sanjay Gupta asked for compensation for Aryan Khan and his family after Bombay HC declared there was no evidence against the star kid in the drugs case. 

Sanjay Gupta asks &#039;who compensates for what Aryan Khan went through&#039; after Bombay HC bail order
File photo

New Delhi: After the Bombay High Court in its bail order on Saturday (November 20) stated that no evidence was found against Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to comment on the court's statement.

He wrote on Twitter, "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through."

Take a look at his recent tweet:

 

For the unversed, on Saturday (November 20), the Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

As per a PTI report, the court said that perusal of the WhatsApp chats extracted from the phone of Aryan Khan shows that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused in the case have hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said while rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) argument that the case of all the accused ought to be considered together.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

 

