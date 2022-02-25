हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, Suhana and mom Gauri Khan at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash - PICS, VIDEO

Suhana Khan looked stunning in her black outfit while brother Aryan Khan kept it casual in a stonewashed denim jacket and jeans look. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. The couple hosted a private bash at good friend Ritesh Sidhwani's residence on February 24 and who's who of Bollywood was invited. 

From Kapoor sisters -Kareena, Karisma, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora to Khans - Aryan, Suhana and Gauri, all made heads turn at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash. The stars made entry late at night, looking stunning in their glam outfits as paps went crazy clicking their pictures. 

Suhana Khan looked stunning in her black outfit while Aryan kept it casual in a stonewashed denim jacket and jeans look. 

Shibani and Farhan had been dating since 2018 and were often seen hanging out together. Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The new bride began her career as a singer and had two sisters in their band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

 

 

 

