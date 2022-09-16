Aryan Khan takes a rose from fan, greets with 'salaam'- WATCH

New Delhi: Aryan Khan is blessing us all with his frequent appearances and we are not complaining. SRK's son was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and with his adorable 'salaam,' he is taking over the internet.

Aryan has a massive fan following on social media as he keeps sharing his amazing pictures with fans and they absolutely love it. Recently, he was snapped by the paps at Mumbai airport and fans are going all gaga over his gestures.

In the video shared by the paps, he can be seen accepting a rose from one of his fans. Also, he later greeted the person with a salaam. Fans are having a meltdown with all the adorable gestures of Aryan.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "National crush of today," the other one admired his walk and commented, " That walk (heart-eye emoji.)"

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year`s drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page charge sheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of 'sufficient' evidence.