Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road jail today, SRK on his way to get son home!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will walk free today from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail after officials on Saturday morning opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers.

Aryan Khan is expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official told PTI.

"The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour," a jail source said.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail. In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to his son Aryan Khan and 2 others in the cruise party drugs case. Along with the star son, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also given bail.

Soon after the news broke, an ocean of fan following reached Mannat - SRK's residence and celebrated with firecrackers, posters etc among other things, hailing the verdict. Also, many of their celebrity friends thronged social media congratulating the Khan clan, sharing their views.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence Mannat has been beautifully adorned with Diwali lights ahead of Aryan's homecoming today.

Below are the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan leaving Mannat this morning to get son back home from jail:

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy".

