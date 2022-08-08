NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Aryan Khan wins hearts for his 'protective gesture' for dad SRK at airport - Watch

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen shaking his hand off, Aryan came by his side to protect his father. He covered SRK and took him to the car so no one else can barge in unannounced again.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On Sunday, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport his sons - Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.
  • While the paps clicked the actor with his sons, a fan forcibly touched SRK and tried to take a picture.

Aryan Khan wins hearts for his 'protective gesture' for dad SRK at airport - Watch

New Delhi: On Sunday, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport his sons - Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. While the paps clicked the actor with his sons, a fan forcibly touched SRK and tried to take a picture. At the incident, King Khan lost his cool but Aryan calmly handled the situation.

 

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen shaking his hand off, Aryan came by his side to protect his father. He covered SRK and took him to the car so no one else can barge in unannounced again.

Aryan's gesture has left netizens completely impressed and Twitter is flooded with posts of his caring and loving nature. 

One user wrote, "People need to be careful!! #AryanKhan is such a caring son, who need bodyguard when you have son like him," one of the Tweets read. Another person wrote, “So proud of our responsible, caring son."

 

 

The other one wrote, "The way #AryanKhan showed his behaviour is genuinely an exmpl. of how badly we'all as kids, want our respected Fathers to be protected at all cost Also look at Abram's face; clearly shocked & horrified.. Invading celebrity's privacy fr pics is pathetic thing."

 

 

On the work front, SRK has 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in his pipeline. He will also be seen in cameo roles in 'Brahmastra' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'

