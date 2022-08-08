New Delhi: On Sunday, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport his sons - Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. While the paps clicked the actor with his sons, a fan forcibly touched SRK and tried to take a picture. At the incident, King Khan lost his cool but Aryan calmly handled the situation.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen shaking his hand off, Aryan came by his side to protect his father. He covered SRK and took him to the car so no one else can barge in unannounced again.

Aryan's gesture has left netizens completely impressed and Twitter is flooded with posts of his caring and loving nature.

One user wrote, "People need to be careful!! #AryanKhan is such a caring son, who need bodyguard when you have son like him," one of the Tweets read. Another person wrote, “So proud of our responsible, caring son."

Also look at Abram's face; clearly shocked & horrified



My Handsome boys



On the work front, SRK has 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' in his pipeline. He will also be seen in cameo roles in 'Brahmastra' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'