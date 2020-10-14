As Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are set to enter new phase in life, here's their love story in pics

New Delhi: 'Vivah' actress Amrita Rao is set to embrace motherhood. A picture of Amrita flaunting her baby bump sent the internet into a tizzy on Tuesday and since then, she has been occupied a spot on the trends list.

Amrita is married to famous RJ Anmol. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for almost seven years.

Amrita and RJ Anmol lead a very guarded life away from the media glare. However, their respective Instagram accounts is a pool of some amazing pictures which gives a sneak peek of their life.

Check out some photos here:

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019's 'Thackeray', which was her comeback film. In 2016, she made her television debut with the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'.

Amrita Rao is best known for her roles in films such as 'Ishq Vishk', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur', 'Satyagraha' and 'Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!'.