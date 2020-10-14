हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrita Rao

As Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are set to enter new phase in life, here's their love story in pics

 A picture of Amrita Rao flaunting her baby bump sent the internet into a tizzy on Tuesday.

As Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are set to enter new phase in life, here&#039;s their love story in pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amrita_rao_insta

New Delhi: 'Vivah' actress Amrita Rao is set to embrace motherhood. A picture of Amrita flaunting her baby bump sent the internet into a tizzy on Tuesday and since then, she has been occupied a spot on the trends list. 

Amrita is married to famous RJ Anmol. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for almost seven years. 

Amrita and RJ Anmol lead a very guarded life away from the media glare. However, their respective Instagram accounts is a pool of some amazing pictures which gives a sneak peek of their life. 

Check out some photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Anniversary My Soulmate  My Lifeline @rjanmol27  4 years of Marital BLISS 

A post shared by AMRITA RAO(@amrita_rao_insta) on

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019's 'Thackeray', which was her comeback film. In 2016, she made her television debut with the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'.

Amrita Rao is best known for her roles in films such as 'Ishq Vishk', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur', 'Satyagraha' and 'Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!'.

Tags:
Amrita RaoRJ Anmolamrita rao rj anmolamrita rao pregnancy
Next
Story

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sobha Naidu dies in Hyderabad
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Sharad Yadav’s daughter joined Congress