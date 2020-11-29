हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor

As Arjun Kapoor posts, 'When SHE looks at you', find out Malaika Arora's response

Much to the amusement of their fans, the rumoured couple indulged in some cheeky banter online. 

As Arjun Kapoor posts, &#039;When SHE looks at you&#039;, find out Malaika Arora&#039;s response
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some cheeky banter on social media. 

Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sporting a grey sweater paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with sunglasses. 

"When SHE looks at you…" Arjun wrote as the caption. 

Malaika countered: "Who?"

Arjun cheekily replies: "@malaikaaroraofficial take a wild wild guess fool!!!"

 

Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been shooting for their next film, 'Bhoot Police', a horror comedy. 

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. 
 

