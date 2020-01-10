As 'Chhapaak' opens in theatres, Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak Temple - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's number one actress Deepika Padukone visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday as her latest release 'Chhapaak' hit the screen today (January 10, 2020). The actress prayed to Lord Ganpati and the paparazzi managed to click a few photos as she headed to the temple premises.

Deepika is an ardent Bappa follower and often seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple on most of her important occasions, be it personal or professional. Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress happily posed for the shutterbugs outside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She looked ravishing in a beige kurta and straight pants, paired with a similarly toned dupatta.

'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna Gulzar's directorial is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

The film has opened in theatres today (January 10, 2020). The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.