As coronavirus scare takes over India, Tahira Kashyap recalls the sight at Delhi airport

New Delhi: "Trip to Delhi... as I entered the airport, I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What’s happening to my earth?" read an excerpt from filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post amid the coronavirus scare in India. Tahira recently touched down in the national capital, where one person was recently tested positive for the virus.

Sharing a selfie wearing a mask, Tahira recounted the sight which she saw at the airport and further wrote, "I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other... collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for."

On a lighter note, she shared, "These masks are going to be the next Louis Vuitton's, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions!! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile."

Here's Tahira's post:

As of now, there are a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in India - one each in Delhi and Hyderabad, six from Agra and 17 people from Jaipur.