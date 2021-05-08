As COVID cases surge in country, Madhuri Dixit shares video on 'must-have items' at home

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ Madhuri Dixit Nene has stepped forward and is trying her bit to extend help amid COVID-19 pandemic which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave.

In order to create awareness among citizens, the ‘Devdas’ actress took to Instagram and shared a reel with her fans on how to tackle the novel coronavirus at home.

Madhuri Dixit is leaving no stone unturned in order to help fellow citizens in times of crisis.

In her latest reel, she gave a detailed explanation of all the 'must haves' at home amid the pandemic. Telling the purpose of each item, she shared the usage of the item.

The gorgeous actress named essential items such as hand sanitiser, gloves, oximeter, thermometer and masks. She also urged everyone to wear two masks if they are using homemade masks. Further, she suggested to wear N95, if one wants to wear only one mask. She also shared the use of an oximeter to check the oxygen level of the people who are sick or are old.

The actress also urged all her fans to stay safe and stay at home at this crucial time.

On the work front, Madhuri was seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane's new season. However, due to the pandemic, the shoot location was changed and hence, she reportedly couldn’t make it up for the show. Finally, Nora Fatehi has stepped in her place.