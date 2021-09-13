As Dream Girl clocks 2 years, Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls the craziest set

New Delhi: As actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2019 film 'Dream Girl' clocked two years since its release on Monday, the actor recalled the sets of the film as one of the 'craziest' she has even worked on.

The film, which starred Nushrratt opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is a story of a small-town guy played by Ayushmann, whose ability to speak in a female voice leads to hilarious situations. The film also challenges gender-associated stereotypes in society.

Recalling the fun and entertainment she had while shooting for the film, Nushrratt shared, "'Dream Girl' was such an entertaining film to be a part of. One of the craziest sets I have ever seen. When I visit Faridabad, Mathura all the memories from 'Dream Girl' shoot schedules come gushing in."

The actor further told how the cast themselves laughed during every comic dialogue or joke. "We had actually laughed on every dialogue and at every joke, had fun and enjoyed the shooting process for this film. I honestly cannot wait to be back on set with the same team for something else, hopefully soon," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt, who was recently seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans', has some interesting projects under her belt including 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and another untitled project.