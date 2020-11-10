As Shraddha Kapoor preps for 'Nagin' trilogy, fans make stunning artwork

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared fan artwork created for her upcoming film 'Nagin'.

"Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN?? They`ve made my heart overflow with gratitude. Thank you guys so much," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series 'Nagin', to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.