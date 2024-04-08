Pan India Star Allu Arjun is a globally celebrated name in Indian cinema today. In his highly impressive career spanning 21 years, Allu Arjun has generated a vast fan following across the globe for himself, who watches his every film on 'First Day, First Show'. Right from his films being billed as Hindi-dubbed on the television sector and now the pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa 1: Rise', he has cemented an unbreakable position in the masses. As the star of the nation is celebrating his birthday today, let's take a look at the five widely popular films of Allu Arjun.

1) Pushpa: The Rise

The list of the influential films of Allu Arjun cannot be complete without mentioning the global sensational 'Pushpa 1: The Rise'. The film, directed by Sukumar, presented the larger-than-life aura of a superstar on-screen, and it brought euphoria back to the big screen like never before. From his mannerisms to the dialogues and unmatchable swag, Allu redefined swag and the commercial mass cinema that influenced not just the audience but also caught the heads of several celebrities and cricketers. Right from the praises to the National Award for Best Actor, he sweeps everything, proving his ownership of the character. With the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule gearing up for release in August, the superstar is set to make a splash, and this time on a global level.

2) Aarya

Allu Arjun sweeps all the praises with his most sincere and impactful performance in 'Aarya'. The film is hugely popular among the audiences of the Hindi language, and this film changed the dynamics of dub films in the Hindi market. Widely known as Aarya Ki Prem Pratigya, the film has Allu in the character of an intense lover and is among his most influential and loved films.

3) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a film that is widely known for Allu Arjun's impeccable charisma, swag, his performance as a Bantu, and his songs. The film was a blockbuster in the Telugu region, and the audiences showered immense love for the film upon its Hindi release, which shattered all TRP records.

4) Sarrainodu

Sarrainodu came during a time when Allu Arjun's popularity was growing immensely in the Hindi belt. The film was a sensation among the masses and presented him as a never-before-seen character. Released digitally with the same name, it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of his career. The film created a new national record by clocking over 145 million views on YouTube.

5) DJ: Duvyada Jagannatham

The film has Allu Arjun as the titular character of DJ, a rebellious man and a cook who became an undercover officer. The film, upon its release in Hindi, clocked 100 million (10 crore) views on the digital platform.