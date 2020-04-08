As Zoa, Shaza and Karim Morani test positive for coronavirus, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita wishes them a speedy recovery

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has sent out her good wishes to film producer Karim Morani and her daughters Zoa and Shaza, who have tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Shaza had tested positive for the virus and later, Zoa too got infected. Karim Morani’s reports came in today. All of them are being treated at different hospitals in Mumbai.

Sharing an old picture with Zoa, who is also an actress, Arpita wrote, “The coronavirus is closer than we assume it to be. Get well soon, Shaza, Zoa and Karim uncle. Everyone, please stay home, please stay safe.”

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. However, she showed no symptoms but tested positive while Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later. The rest of the family members are under quarantine.

Meanwhile, Zoa also shared a health update on Instagram and thanked the hospital staff for their services.

Take a look at her post here:

Karim Morani is a well-known name in the industry. He has produced many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale'.

Before the Moranis, singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. She has recovered from it now. On Tuesday, actor Purab Kohli revealed he and his family were down with COVID-19 and are recovering now.