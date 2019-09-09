close

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle celebrates 86th birthday in Dubai

Dubai: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated turning 86 in Dubai with close friends and family.

A lot of pictures from her September 8 bash have surfaced online, in which the legendary singer is seen cutting a cake, donning pink and blue sari.

"Celebrated my Birthday at my restaurant in Dubai!! Surrounded by my lovely staff, guests who came to see me and my wonderful family!! Couldn't have brought my birthday in any better. Thank you so much for everyone who came to see me, it means a lot and thank you to everyone who organized this," Bhosle wrote on social media.

Bhosle started her career in the 1940s. With a career spanning over six decades, the 86-year-old has given her fans numerous hit songs including "Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko", "Aao huzoor tumko", "Deewana hua baadal", "Raat akeli hai", "Kajra mohabbat wala", "Dum maro dum" and "Zara sa jhoom loon main" among others.

She is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

Bhosle also received a special wish from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her birthday.

She shared a message sent by Trudeau on Twitter. It read: "It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday."

 

 

