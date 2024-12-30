Asha Bhosle Performs Hook Step For 'Tauba Tauba'; Karan Aujla Calls It An 'Iconic Moment'

Dubai: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans when she hopped on a late social media trend and performed the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla's 'Tauba Tauba' at a recent concert in Dubai on Sunday.

Dharma Productions, a film production and distribution company shared Asha Bhosle's video of performing 'Tauba Tauba'. The singer was seen wearing a white saree and paired it with white necklace.

The 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' singer not only sang the superhit song from Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz' in her melodious voice but also performed the signature step of the song.

Dharma Productions described the performance as a moment when 'Tauba Tauba met timeless charm' while sharing a video from the concert.

"2024 saved the best for last! Asha Bhosle ji bringing her charm to #TaubaTauba and blessing us for an incredible 2025!" wrote Dharma Productions while sharing the video.

Take A Look:

Fans expressed their love for the singer by heart-shaped emojis and fire.

The original singer of 'Tauba Tauba', Karan Aujla expressed his gratitude to Asha by calling the moment iconic and unforgettable.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba... a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesnt play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Along with Asha Bhosle, singer Sonu Nigam also performed at the concert. The duo was also joined by the singer and granddaughter of Asha Bhosle--Zanai Bhosle.